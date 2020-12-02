Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.89, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This provider of data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 31.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Exantas Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Exantas Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Exantas Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Published in

pharmaceuticals transportation