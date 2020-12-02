In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus
IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote
II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
IIVI Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
IIVI Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | IIVI Incorporated Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 3.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
