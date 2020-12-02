We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bull of the Day: Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)
In the post-COVID world, the last place I would look for a great stock is in retail. I mean, it’s pretty obvious that shut-downs would put companies like this on the back foot. They would be reeling for weeks, months, possibly even years, trying to fight back and earn all those lost dollars. So, it was so surprising for me to find that one of these stocks was not only ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), but that they were positioned to make a mighty come back.
Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) . DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores.
The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank lies within the series of recent earnings estimates to the upside from analysts all over Wall Street. DKS is in the Retail – Miscellaneous industry which ranks in the Top 18% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank. Dick’s also features a Zacks Momentum Style Score of A and a VGM Composite Score of B.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
The rank is so good because over the last week 10 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year as well as next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year from $3.92 to $5.85, while next year’s number is up from $4.19 to $5.01.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>