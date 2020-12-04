We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the business of global logistics management has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>