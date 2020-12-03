Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti's shares gained 35.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price

Ubiquiti Inc. Price

Ubiquiti Inc. price | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) - free report >>

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) - free report >>

Published in

communications construction finance