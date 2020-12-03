We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti's shares gained 35.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
