Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for Five Star Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.47%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.
Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
