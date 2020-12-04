We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) : This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of value-added industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This global telecommunications firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
Nintendo Co. (NTDOY - Free Report) : This company which is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
