Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 4.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
