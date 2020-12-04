In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.
A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
