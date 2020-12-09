We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) : This company which is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This one of the world’s major financial advisory and asset management firms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus
Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote
NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) : This company that provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This company that engages in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
