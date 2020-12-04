In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) : This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK - Free Report) : This real property interests and infrastructure assets developer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
