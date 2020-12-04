We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Altus Midstream Company (ALTM - Free Report) : This company that owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Altus Midstream’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel’s shares gained 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS - Free Report) : This manufacturing automation solutions provider a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Brooks Automation’s shares gained 41.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) : This dental and animal health products distributor and seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Patterson Companies’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
