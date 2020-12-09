In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.78, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
