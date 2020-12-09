Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This wireless networking products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Aviat Networks’ shares gained 69.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This memory and storage products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Micron Technology’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) : This diversified industrial company a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Hillenbrand’s shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) : This software, systems, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

NetApp’s shares gained 29.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

