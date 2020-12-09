In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) - free report >>
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Why Zacks? Learn to Be a Better Investor.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) - free report >>
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Waterstone Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>