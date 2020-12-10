In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
LabCorp has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 4.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This information-based services company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Information Services Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
Information Services Group has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 4.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Information Services Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Information Services Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
