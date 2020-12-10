We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU - Free Report) : This international automotive company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.4% over the last 60 days.
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of electrical and mechanical motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This homebuilder and land developer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE - Free Report) : This company that engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
