Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This wholesale distributor of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This investor of a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.5%.
