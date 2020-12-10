We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This warehouse club operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This healthy grocery store operator that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>