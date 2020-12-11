Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) : This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus

 

WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus

WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This company that provides innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) - free report >>

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks earnings medical retail