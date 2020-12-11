We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) : This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus
WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This company that provides innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
