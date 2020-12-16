We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This company that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc (CALX - Free Report) : This global leader in access innovation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
