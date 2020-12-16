In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This building products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 24.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners’ shares gained 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
