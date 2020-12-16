In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for Five Star Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.18%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.48%.
Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.
