Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This third-party logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.7% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote
Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI - Free Report) : This company that provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, and video retailing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rogers Cable and Telecom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Rogers Communication, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rogers Communication, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rogers Communication, Inc. Quote
Canon, Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
