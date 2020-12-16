Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This third-party logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.7% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) : This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

 

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI - Free Report) : This company that provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, and video retailing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rogers Cable and Telecom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Rogers Communication, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Canon, Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

