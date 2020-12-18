We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of glass fiber reinforcements and other materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This designer and developer of networking and Internet connected products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
