New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of glass fiber reinforcements and other materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This designer and developer of networking and Internet connected products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

agriculture computers construction consumer-staples oil-energy