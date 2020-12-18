We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of products across a range of brands and categories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware has a PEG ratio of 4.70, compared with 6.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.5% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
