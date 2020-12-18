Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 6.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This healthy grocery store that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Norbord has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

