New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) : This provider of outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

