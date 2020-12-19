We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) : This provider of outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
