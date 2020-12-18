We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Mallinckrodt has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.07 compared with 0.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.98 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
