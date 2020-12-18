In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
How to Follow the Central Bank Money
Two big monetary policy meetings have taken place recently. Let’s find out their significance to the global markets with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. One meeting was with our Fed. What happened there?
2. What’s the significance of this outcome?
3. The second meeting was with the Bank of England. We’re still awaiting the outcome of that as we speak here. But might it impact the Brexit deal?
4. Other interesting happenings include Tesla joining the S&P 500. How do you feel about that?
5. Looks like the current White House Administration isn’t quite done with China yet. What’s the story here?
6. The three major indexes are up sharply for the year as we speak. Do you think we’ll get that Santa Claus Rally in stocks before December’s over?
7. How do you think the market and economy will open 2021?
9. Stocks on your radar now include Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) , Packaging Corp. of
America (PKG - Free Report) and Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) .
That wraps up this year with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.