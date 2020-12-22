We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National Corporation (WNC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributer of transportation and various industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of driveline and metal forming products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.6% over the last 60 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) : This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
