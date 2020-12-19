We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
South State Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for South State Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
South State Corporation Price and Consensus
South State Corporation price-consensus-chart | South State Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.99%.
South State Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
South State Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | South State Corporation Quote
Vector Group Ltd. (VGR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Vector Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Vector Group Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.23%, compared with the industry average of 5.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Vector Group Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Vector Group Ltd. Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This developer and operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.12%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>