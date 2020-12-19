Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 6.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

