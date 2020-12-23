Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This company that provides express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

