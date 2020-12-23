We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This company that provides express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
