In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>
Evercore Inc (EVR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>
Evercore Inc (EVR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Rio Tinto's shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rio Tinto PLC Price
Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) : This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price and Consensus
Cantel Medical Corp. price-consensus-chart | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price
Cantel Medical Corp. price | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.4% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Evercore's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc Price
Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>