Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Mallinckrodt has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.06 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This provider of online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

