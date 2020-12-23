We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
Vector Group Ltd. (VGR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Vector Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Vector Group Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 4.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Vector Group Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Vector Group Ltd. Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This developer and operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 3.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.37%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.4% over the last 60 days.
Sprague Resources LP Price and Consensus
Sprague Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Sprague Resources LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.53%, compared with the industry average of 8.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.15%.
Sprague Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sprague Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sprague Resources LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>