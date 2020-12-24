Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This global textile solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This leading producer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO - Free Report) : This company that designs and produces factory-built housing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) : This provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

