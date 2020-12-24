We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This global textile solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus
Unifi, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unifi, Inc. Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This leading producer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO - Free Report) : This company that designs and produces factory-built housing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Cavco Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cavco Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) : This provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Darling Ingredients Inc. Price and Consensus
Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
