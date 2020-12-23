We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.8% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 3.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>