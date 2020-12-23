Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 3.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

