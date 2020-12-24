In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) : This provider of Internet search services in China and across the world has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus
Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote
Baidu's shares gained 40.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Baidu, Inc. Price
Baidu, Inc. price | Baidu, Inc. Quote
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) : This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price and Consensus
Cantel Medical Corp. price-consensus-chart | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price
Cantel Medical Corp. price | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus
Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote
Trinseo's shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. Price
Trinseo S.A. price | Trinseo S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>