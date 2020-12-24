We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) : This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus
WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus
Old Republic International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Old Republic International Corporation Quote
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Jack In The Box Inc. Price and Consensus
Jack In The Box Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jack In The Box Inc. Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
