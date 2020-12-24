In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.14 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
A-Mark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This provider of online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom has Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
