Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.4%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.
B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
