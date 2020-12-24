Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operater of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

