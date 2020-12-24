In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
Information Services Group, Inc. (III) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
Information Services Group, Inc. (III) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This information-based services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Information Services Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
Information Services' has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 5.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Information Services Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Information Services Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>