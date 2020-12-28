Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) : This provider of products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

AAR's shares gained 20% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago's shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo's shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

