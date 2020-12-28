In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) : This provider of products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
AAR Corp. Price and Consensus
AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote
AAR's shares gained 20% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AAR Corp. Price
AAR Corp. price | AAR Corp. Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Winnebago's shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus
Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote
Trinseo's shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Trinseo S.A. Price
Trinseo S.A. price | Trinseo S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>