New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC - Free Report) : This company that provides behavioral health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This leader in technologies for the design and development of value-added glass products, services, and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing Inc (BGSF - Free Report) : This national provider of temporary staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

