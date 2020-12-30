We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC - Free Report) : This company that provides behavioral health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Quote
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This leader in technologies for the design and development of value-added glass products, services, and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
BG Staffing Inc (BGSF - Free Report) : This national provider of temporary staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
