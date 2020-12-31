We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This company leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI - Free Report) : This company that has been formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
