We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus
Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Clearwater Paper Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Clearwater Paper Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Price and Consensus
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL price-consensus-chart | Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Quote
COPEL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL PE Ratio (TTM)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL pe-ratio-ttm | Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01, compared with 52.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>