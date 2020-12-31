Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

 

Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Clearwater Paper Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Clearwater Paper Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Price and Consensus

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Price and Consensus

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL price-consensus-chart | Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Quote

 

COPEL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL PE Ratio (TTM)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL PE Ratio (TTM)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL pe-ratio-ttm | Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Quote

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

 

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

 

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01, compared with 52.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP) - free report >>

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU) - free report >>

Published in

finance