Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 4.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

